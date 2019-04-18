  • Neighbors used elderly woman's credit cards for shopping spree, police say

    Updated:

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - An elderly woman was taken advantage of by her Westmoreland County neighbors, according to police. 

    North Huntington police are accusing two people of using four of the victim's credit cards over a three-day spending spree and racking up thousands of dollars in charges. 

    Police charged Laura Dick and Michael Kominsky with identity theft and receiving stolen property. 

    Surveillance video from inside the North Huntingdon Walmart is what helped police track down the thieves. 

