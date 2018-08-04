Neighbors worried for their own homes after collapse in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - An emergency demolition crew responded to an abandoned house collapse in Wilkinsburg on Friday.
The house on Franklin Avenue completely collapsed in on itself.
Channel 11 was told the man who lives next door was put up somewhere else to keep him safe while crews began tearing the house down.
The Red Cross and Wilkinsburg council members are helping him.
His utilities were impacted and there is some damage to his home.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is talking to the the man who owns the home next door to the house that collapsed, for 11 at 11.
