FARMINGTON, Pa. - Police in Farmington are investigating after a former pilot allegedly exposed himself at a popular resort.
State police have filed charges against 71-year-old Nicholas Ludi for an incident that allegedly happened in October at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.
Two female employees say Ludi parked near their offices at the resort, got out of his vehicle, and exposed himself to them.
State police said they have no video evidence of the incident, but one of the women did provide the license plate for the car Ludi allegedly drove up in.
Ludi is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and open lewdness.
