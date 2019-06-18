PITTSBURGH - Think you're pretty talented?
Casting agents are looking for extras, background actors, musicians and dancers to appear in the filming of Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
Mosser Casting said an open casting call will take place on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree hotel's Monongahela Room at 1 Bigelow Square in Pittsburgh.
People attending will have their picture taken and be added to the talent database for consideration of roles in the film. Mosser Casting said they are looking to recreate the ambiance of 1920s America.
Officials with Mosser Casting said the new Netflix project is based on August Wilson's award-winning play that offers a portrayal of the African American experience of that time period.
if you are unable to attend, you can submit yourself for consideration for free online at mossercasting.com.
