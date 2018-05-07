  • Netflix hosting casting call at Kennywood this weekend

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Netflix is holding a casting call outside Kennywood this weekend.

    According to an event on Facebook, the series "Mindhunter" is holding open casting calls for season 2.

    Agents are looking for people to fill a variety of background roles.

    Individuals of all demographics and ages are encouraged to try out.

    Casting will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

    For more information, CLICK HERE.

