Netflix hosting casting call at Kennywood this weekend

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Netflix is holding a casting call outside Kennywood this weekend.
According to an event on Facebook, the series "Mindhunter" is holding open casting calls for season 2.
Agents are looking for people to fill a variety of background roles.
Individuals of all demographics and ages are encouraged to try out.
Casting will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.
