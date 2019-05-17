  • Extras needed for new Netflix series being filmed in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Extras Casting is looking for people to be in a new Netflix series being filmed in Pittsburgh this summer.

    The series, called "I Am Not Okay With This," is about a teenage girl navigating her way through high school life while dealing with her family, sexuality and mysterious new superpowers.

    Casting directors are looking for extras who can potray high school and college age students for multiple days of filming. Extras will also be potraying football teams, fans, basketball players, prom attendees and more.

    Filming will take place from early June through August.

    For more information, visit www.movieextraspittsburgh.com.

