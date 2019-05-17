PITTSBURGH - Extras Casting is looking for people to be in a new Netflix series being filmed in Pittsburgh this summer.
The series, called "I Am Not Okay With This," is about a teenage girl navigating her way through high school life while dealing with her family, sexuality and mysterious new superpowers.
Casting directors are looking for extras who can potray high school and college age students for multiple days of filming. Extras will also be potraying football teams, fans, basketball players, prom attendees and more.
Filming will take place from early June through August.
For more information, visit www.movieextraspittsburgh.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Texts between driver, owner of car in deadly hit-and-run help lead to arrest
- New Hampshire school cafeteria worker fired for giving food to student who couldn't pay
- Missing pregnant woman found slain with baby cut from womb, Chicago police say
- VIDEO: Window washers trapped in dangling lift rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}