MCKEESPORT, Pa. - The McKeesport Police Department need the public's help finding a missing child.
Nevaeh Jefferson, 10, was last seen wearing khaki style shorts and a light blue T-shirt, according to police.
She is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Police said she lives in an apartment on Sixth Street in McKeesport.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-675-5015 or to call 911.
