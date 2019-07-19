  • MISSING CHILD: Police need your help finding missing 10-year-old girl

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - The McKeesport Police Department need the public's help finding a missing child.

    Nevaeh Jefferson, 10, was last seen wearing khaki style shorts and a light blue T-shirt, according to police.

    She is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

    Police said she lives in an apartment on Sixth Street in McKeesport.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-675-5015 or to call 911. 

