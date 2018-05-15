  • New 14th Congressional District prepared for voting confusion

    The Washington County Board of Elections and poll workers have been preparing for Tuesday’s primary election, the first election in the 14th Congressional District.

    The brand new District 14 is comprised of Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene counties. 

    Melanie Ostrander, the assistant director of the Board of Elections for Washington County, told Channel 11 News the board isn't expecting as much attention on the primaries as they did for the recent special election. 

    But, Ostrander said voters still have some confusion on voting in a new district, and the board has been getting 10-20 questions a day by phone.

    “It’s not as much as the special election this past March. We still are getting a lot of calls, a little more than typical for an election, with the question of, what district we are in? But definitely not as much as what we saw in special election,” Ostrander said.

    Despite the new district, people will be voting at the same polling locations.

