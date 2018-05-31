  • New allegations for teen accused of sexually abusing kids at his mother's day care

    PITTSBURGH - A man accused of sexually abusing a child at a Pittsburgh daycare center run by his mother is now facing new charges.

    Another victim has come forward with allegations against David Tyus, 18.

    A school police officer assigned to Perry High South contacted police after they got word one of their students had also allegedly been sexually assaulted by Tyus in a separate case.

    Last week, Channel 11 reported Tyus would be left alone with the children without proper clearances in his mother, Victoria Tyus' home. 

    Investigators said he is accused of inappropriately touching one of the children multiple times.

    Police believe there may be more victims and continue to investigate.  

    Victoria Tyus is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, officials said. David Tyus was already facing multiple charges, including sexual assault, officials said. 

    Both have preliminary hearings is scheduled for June 1. 

     
     

