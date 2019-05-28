New art project downtown features influential Pittsburghers

PITTSBURGH - You might notice a new artful addition in downtown Pittsburgh.
"We Are Pittsburgh" is a large-scale public art installation at the corner of Stanwix Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.
The public art project has 20 banners that are 80 feet tall and cover the north and east windows of the parking garage there.
According to a news release, the banners feature local noteworthy individuals, like Queen Aliquippa, Art Blakey, Andrew Carnegie, Rachel Carson, Roberto Clemente, Thaddeus Mosley, Asa Philip Randolph, Dakota Staton, Gertrude Stein, Andy Warhol, Mary Lou Williams and August Wilson.
