New bill proposed that would allow self-driving cars to be tested in every state

A new Senate bill to allow self-driving cars in every state is stepping on the gas, but safety advocates said the vehicles, which we've seen on Pittsburgh streets, aren't ready.
"We don't want to see the American public be the guinea pigs for these vehicles," said Cathy Chase of the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.
In Pittsburgh, both Argo and Uber have tested cars all over the area. Some would like to see these testing sites stay here instead of expanding nationwide.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Damany Lewis.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Several plans on table as crews work to remove derailed train cars
- Timeline of train derailment, cleanup efforts near Station Square
- House full of ammunition on fire in Washington Co.
- RAW VIDEO: Truck loses part of load
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}