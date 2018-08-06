  • New bill proposed that would allow self-driving cars to be tested in every state

    A new Senate bill to allow self-driving cars in every state is stepping on the gas, but safety advocates said the vehicles, which we've seen on Pittsburgh streets, aren't ready.

    "We don't want to see the American public be the guinea pigs for these vehicles," said Cathy Chase of the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

    In Pittsburgh, both Argo and Uber have tested cars all over the area. Some would like to see these testing sites stay here instead of expanding nationwide.

