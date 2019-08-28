State lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier to buy alcohol in grocery and convenience stores.
House Bill 1644 would let stores buy a permit that would exempt them from current seating requirements.
It would also allow the sale of beer and wine at additional registers.
The bill has been passed to the Liquor Control committee.
