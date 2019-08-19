NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - Firefighters in Beaver County are battling an apartment fire.
Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 the apartment on Fifth Street in New Brighton has been evacuated, but the fire is not under control.
We're getting new information, on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.
#BREAKING: Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment building fire in Beaver County. @WPXI_Lori is headed to the scene for LIVE updates on 11 Morning News. #WPXI https://t.co/0csBPwNB8J pic.twitter.com/BnTSQMc6kp— WPXI (@WPXI) August 19, 2019
