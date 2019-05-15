NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Police tell Channel 11 two young girls were taken to area hospitals after the SUV they were in was hit broadside and flipped in New Castle.
The girls, ages 1 and 3, were both in car seats. According to police, one vehicle was heading south on Jefferson Street when the driver ran a red light and struck the SUV broadside, flipping it over.
A woman was also inside the SUV.
One of the young girls was being flown to UPMC Children's Hospital and the other was being taken by ambulance to a hospital in Ohio.
There's no word yet on the condition of the drivers of those vehicles.
It's unclear if the at-fault driver will be charged.
