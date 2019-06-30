NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Police said they arrested two men late Saturday night after they sped away from officers in Lawrence County.
Police said at about 11 p.m., an officer tried to pull over an SUV in New Castle. The driver refused to stop.
Officers chased the Chevrolet Tahoe, which crashed into parked vehicles on Junior High Street. Police said the driver ran off while a passenger was arrested at the scene.
A K-9 was called in from Mercer County to help track and find the driver. Police said the man, Ladonte Scott, was caught after he came out of a wooded area on Lutton Street.
Police said they searched the SUV, finding 7.7 grams of heroin, 9.7 grams of crack cocaine, 26 Ecstasy tablets, 6.6 grams of heroin in a glove thrown from the vehicle and over $1,000 in cash.
Scott was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police, possession with intent to deliver and other charges.
The passenger, Antonio Gardner, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, among other charges.
