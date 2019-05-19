NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Fire and police crews banded together to help rescue a group of ducklings trapped under a storm sewer grate in New Castle.
According to the fire department, 8 ducklings were trapped with their frantic mother duck pacing back and forth while rescuers tried to remove the grates.
Crews said the grates weighed several hundred pounds, and after a few minutes they could be pulled up. A net was put into the storm sewer to start scooping out the little birds.
The ducklings were released into the custody of their mother duck, and then the whole group headed off toward the Neshannock River. The mother duck, upon reaching the river according to officials, flew over an 8-foot wall and into the water below.
Rescuers said they became alarmed that the ducklings could become seriously injured if they followed suit. So again, they rushed to secure all the ducklings while several crew members went down to the bank to pass the birds one-by-one down to the shoreline.
