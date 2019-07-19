  • Person shot on Highland Avenue in New Castle

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Police said they have a suspect in custody following a shooting in New Castle on Friday.

    Officials said the victim was taken to Jameson Hospital for treatment.

    The shooting, according to emergency officials, occurred outside Scusties Pizza on Highland Avenue.

