    By: Bradford Arick

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Police said a 17-year-old from New Castle is being charged as an adult after they believe he shot at a man.

    Police said the teen and a man were arguing Saturday afternoon on Cumberland Avenue. During the argument, New Castle police said the 17 year old pulled a gun out of his waistband and started shooting.

    Officers said a bullet grazed the man as he was running to a car, and it also grazed the driver.

    Police said evidence at the scene, surveillance video and talking to witnesses gave officers enough material to arrest the 17-year-old

