New chief of local school district's police force is former Pittsburgh lieutenant

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Armed police officers will begin patrolling West Mifflin Area School District buildings when classes begin later this month.
Former City of Pittsburgh Lt. Rich Pritchard will be sworn in Thursday night as chief of the district’s new police force.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke spoke with Pritchard about his background and what students and parents should expect from the force.
