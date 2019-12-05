SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new clue could help police catch the person who robbed three women near the Grove City Premium Outlets in Mercer County.
State police said a man held three elderly women at gunpoint as they were walking in an alleyway between the outlets and the Marriott Hotel around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
When the man pulled out the handgun, he ordered the women to hand over their bags. Police said he then forcefully took several bags and purses before taking off.
Information on the suspected robber was limited initially, but now it’s what investigators learned about the victims that may help lead to an arrest.
Troopers said the victims were from Canada, and they think the suspect got away with Canadian currency and may be looking to pass it off or exchange it for U.S. dollars.
