New contract adjusts shifts, pay for Pittsburgh paramedics

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh’s new contract with the Fraternal Association of Professional Paramedics is now in effect, returning 24-hour service to several areas, including Hays, Homewood and Brighton Heights.

    Under the new contract, the city’s more than 160 paramedics and emergency medical techs receive a pay raise and will now have 12-hour shifts, instead of forced overtime.

    The move helps reduce overtime budget issues for the city.

