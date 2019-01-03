New contract adjusts shifts, pay for Pittsburgh paramedics

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh’s new contract with the Fraternal Association of Professional Paramedics is now in effect, returning 24-hour service to several areas, including Hays, Homewood and Brighton Heights.
Under the new contract, the city’s more than 160 paramedics and emergency medical techs receive a pay raise and will now have 12-hour shifts, instead of forced overtime.
The move helps reduce overtime budget issues for the city.
