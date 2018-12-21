New details released in break-in where suspects shot at homeowner

MT. OLIVER, Pa. - Channel 11 went back to the scene in Mt. Oliver where a burglary turned SWAT situation took place on Thursday.
Police are still searching for two suspects who broke into a house on Fremont Street and shot at the owner when he arrived.
Neighbors said their area is usually quiet and incidents like this usually don’t happen.
"I definitely hope they get caught," said Sonja Simpson, who also lives at the home that was burglarized. “Our neighborhood, we all stick together. So when something goes down, we all tag team to find out what’s going on.”
Police say an Xbox, a laptop and some clothing were taken from the home.
