New development taking shape at Station Square

PITTSBURGH - If you’ve passed by Station Square recently you have probably seen a lot of construction going on.
Apartment buildings are being built now there's plans for office buildings and a hotel.
Officials hope to boost foot traffic and make Station Square more desirable.
Channel 11 talked to people who work in Station Square. They say this new construction is needed.
“Yeah, I hope that it’ll bring more people here because it’s been kind of dead for a couple years or so it be nice to have more foot traffic and other people just coming down here,” Megan Havelka said.
