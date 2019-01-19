A new documentary series called "Smiley Face Killer: The Hunt for Justice" on Oxygen will feature Dakota James.
The series follows retired New York City police detectives as they try to learn why "hundreds of college-aged men have mysteriously drowned after a night out drinking with friends," according to the series description.
There is one distinct mark left near where many of the bodies were found: a graffiti smiley face, according to the description.
James, a Duquesne University student, went missing from downtown Pittsburgh in January 2017. His body was found in the river in Robinson Township in March 2017.
The parents of James have recently announced a new investigation into their son's death. James’ parents announced that a team of retired New York City Police Department detectives and independent experts from Pittsburgh will investigate the 23-year-old’s death.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled James’ death an accidental drowning, a finding his family disputes. They believe James’ death was a homicide.
The series premiers Saturday night at 7 p.m.
