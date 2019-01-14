New governor of Ohio sworn in

Ohio's governor took the oath of office in a public ceremony held at the Capitol.
Mike DeWine stood with his wife in the formal inaugural ceremony Monday afternoon.
DeWine was sworn in during a private ceremony at his Cedarville farm around midnight.
Mike DeWine's son, State Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine, read the oath.
The 72-year-old had served as Ohio's attorney general before defeating Richard Cordray in the gubernatorial race.
An inaugural gala will be held Monday night at the Statehouse in Columbus.
