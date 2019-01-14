  • New governor of Ohio sworn in

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Ohio's governor took the oath of office in a public ceremony held at the Capitol.

    Mike DeWine stood with his wife in the formal inaugural ceremony Monday afternoon.

    DeWine was sworn in during a private ceremony at his Cedarville farm around midnight.

    Mike DeWine's son, State Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine, read the oath.

    The 72-year-old had served as Ohio's attorney general before defeating Richard Cordray in the gubernatorial race.

    An inaugural gala will be held Monday night at the Statehouse in Columbus.

