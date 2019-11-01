  • New high-tech body cameras, Tasers closer to becoming reality for Pittsburgh police

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are one step closer to getting new high-tech body cameras and Tasers.

    City council passed a resolution authorizing the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department to spend up to $10.9 million dollars on the new equipment.

    According to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE, 950 cameras and 950 Tasers will be purchased after a final vote, which is set for Tuesday.

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is finding out about the feature that makes the new equipment unlike typical body cameras and Tasers -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

