PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are one step closer to getting new high-tech body cameras and Tasers.
City council passed a resolution authorizing the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department to spend up to $10.9 million dollars on the new equipment.
According to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE, 950 cameras and 950 Tasers will be purchased after a final vote, which is set for Tuesday.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is finding out about the feature that makes the new equipment unlike typical body cameras and Tasers -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Beaver County
- PHOTOS: WPXI viewer Halloween costumes
- Is how we wash our hands and use sanitizer ineffective against fighting the flu?
- VIDEO: 2 South Hills massage parlors caught offering ‘sexual services' to customers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}