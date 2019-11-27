PITTSBURGH - A new hotel just opened on two floors of one of Pittsburgh’s most iconic buildings – the Kaufmann building.
The Even Hotel now provides new life for the building that, after briefly becoming a Macy’s department store that closed in 2015, stood vacant for four years.
Watch the video above for an inside look at the hotel.
