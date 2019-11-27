  • New hotel trying to revitalize Pittsburgh's iconic Kaufmann building

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A new hotel just opened on two floors of one of Pittsburgh’s most iconic buildings – the Kaufmann building.

    The Even Hotel now provides new life for the building that, after briefly becoming a Macy’s department store that closed in 2015, stood vacant for four years.

    Watch the video above for an inside look at the hotel.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories