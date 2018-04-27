0 New Kensington-Arnold School District may furlough teachers, staff

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Some teachers in Westmoreland County got word they may not be returning to the classroom next school year.

During a meeting Thursday night, New Kensington-Arnold School District leaders announced that 22 professional staff members could be furloughed, in addition to seven already let go.

But according to Superintendent John Pallone, this is a procedural action that district leaders must take each year by May 1.

As part of the collective bargaining agreement, the district must provide a list of staffers who have the least seniority within certain disciplines.

Those individuals are then subject to losing their jobs depending on the finalized budget, program changes, student enrollment and retirements for the following school year. Pallone told Channel 11 that teachers are not required to announce their retirements until June.

Pallone said it is not likely that all 29 staffers named will actually be furloughed. A final determination could come as early as June.

