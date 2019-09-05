NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Police hauled away nearly $20,000 worth of drugs from a home in New Kensington this week.
Neighbors say the area is totally uncommon for crime and drugs.
Detectives say they discovered heroin, cocaine, meth and ecstasy inside the house, and now three men are facing charges.
Watch the full report from Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko above to learn more.
