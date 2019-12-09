  • New Kensington Police searching for missing runaway girl

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - New Kensington police are searching for a missing runaway girl and need your help.

    Police said Monae Matthews was last seen on Friday. She is described as 5'2" and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue zip up pullover and a blue Nike Airmax shoes.

    If anyone knows of Monae's whereabouts, please contact the New Kensington Police Department or call 911.

