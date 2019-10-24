  • Man shot in New Kensington

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A man was shot in the leg multiple times in New Kensington on Thursday, according to police.

    Emergency crews are on the scene along Leishman Avenue. 

    Police said the man's injuries are non-life threatening. 

    No arrests have been made. 

