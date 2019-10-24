NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A man was shot in the leg multiple times in New Kensington on Thursday, according to police.
Police activity closes down the 1300 block of Leishman Avenue in New Kensington. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/78hr0QZcCE— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) October 24, 2019
Emergency crews are on the scene along Leishman Avenue.
Police said the man's injuries are non-life threatening.
No arrests have been made.
TRENDING NOW:
- Clapping is now considered anxiety trigger, 'jazz hands' to replace applause at Oxford
- FBI: Missing 14-year-old Virginia girl believed to be with potentially armed, dangerous man
- WATCH: Simone Biles flips, throws first pitch at World Series Game 2
- VIDEO: No arrests during Penn Avenue protest outside Pittsburgh convention center
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}