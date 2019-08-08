There are new leads in a 40-year-old cold case.
Investigators think a man found frozen to death in a Pennsylvania cave could be linked to two missing persons cases in two different states.
The man was found on the Appalachian Trail in Berks County in 1977.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Now, officials think the man's teeth may match dental records of missing men in Florida and Illinois.
Investigators just shared a sketch of the man.
The remains will undergo DNA testing in hopes of finding a match.
TRENDING NOW:
- Texas' ‘Orange Socks' murder victim identified after 40 years of anonymity
- Former firefighter accused of sexual relationship with 15-year-old
- 'Monroeville Madam' arrested during national sex trafficking crackdown
- VIDEO: Florida woman bites man she said broke into her apartment
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}