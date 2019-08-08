  • New leads in cold case of man found frozen on Pa. trail

    Updated:

    There are new leads in a 40-year-old cold case.

    Investigators think a man found frozen to death in a Pennsylvania cave could be linked to two missing persons cases in two different states.

    The man was found on the Appalachian Trail in Berks County in 1977.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Now, officials think the man's teeth may match dental records of missing men in Florida and Illinois.

    Investigators just shared a sketch of the man.

    The remains will undergo DNA testing in hopes of finding a match.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories