  • New line of Barbie dolls celebrate influential women

    By: NBC

    Updated:

    Barbie has a big birthday coming up.

    On March 9, the iconic doll is turning 60 years old.

    To celebrate, a new collection of role model Barbies is being released, based on real women with inspiring stories.

    The collection highlights six dolls from different decades with careers where women are still underrepresented.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Barbie's creator, Mattel, is putting money toward changing that!

    One dollar from each of those Barbies sold will go to the "Dream Gap Fund," supporting organizations that work to level the playing field for girls.

    To celebrate the big occasion, Target and Walmart stores across the country will host events.

    Click here to find an event near you.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories