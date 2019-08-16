New location for 10 Commandments monument removed from local high school is almost done

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - It's been almost two years since a Ten Commandments monument was removed from a Westmoreland County high school.
Now, its new home will soon be finished.
Our news partners at TribLIVE.com got a look at the work outside Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington.
This week, they started working on the patio that will surround the six-foot tall monument.
It was back in March of 2017 when the marker was removed from the front of Valley High School.
A federal court lawsuit claimed it violated the First Amendment.
Its new home should be done before the Catholic school resumes classes in two weeks.
