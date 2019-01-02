  • New mandate requires hospitals publicly post price list

    PITTSBURGH - A new mandate requires hospitals to publicly post their prices for care on their websites, allowing patients to see just how much they can expect to pay for care.

    The federal rule requires all hospitals to post online a master list of prices for the services. The rule is an effort to improve competition and help educate consumers.

    The Pittsburgh area has several hospitals systems that provide care, including UPMC and Allegheny Health Network.

