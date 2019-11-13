WESTMORELAND CO., Pa. - Work is now officially underway on a new mini-casino at the Westmoreland Mall.
"Live Casino Pittsburgh" will include 750 slot machines, 30 table games and a sports book area.
With seven stores in the mall shutting down this year already at the mall, officials hope this new development will be a catalyst for change.
It's being called a mini-casino because the state is limiting its size.
Channel 11 is told the casino will bring more than $3 million into the Westmoreland County community each year, as well as $50 million a year in state tax revenue and $200 million in annual economic impact.
