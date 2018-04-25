New neighborhood planned for old golf course

FREEPORT, Pa. - An old golf course in Armstrong County could be turned into a new neighborhood.
Channel 11 has learned about 300 homes are being planned for the former Phoenix at Buffalo Valley Golf Course along Route 128.
Related Headlines
The developer said it’s a complicated process because they are trying to avoid natural gas and electrical lines.
The plan still needs approval by several different agencies.
TRENDING NOW:
- 8 injured when vehicle smashes into Brentwood hair salon
- Police officer put on leave after video showing use of force goes viral
- 'Tick explosion' coming this summer, expert warns
- RAW VIDEO: Passenger being removed from flight
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}