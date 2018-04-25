  • New neighborhood planned for old golf course

    FREEPORT, Pa. - An old golf course in Armstrong County could be turned into a new neighborhood. 

    Channel 11 has learned about 300 homes are being planned for the former Phoenix at Buffalo Valley Golf Course along Route 128.  

    The developer said it’s a complicated process because they are trying to avoid natural gas and electrical lines. 

    The plan still needs approval by several different agencies.  

