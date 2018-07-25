  • New 'Open Streets' course expected to break records this weekend in East End

    PITTSBURGH - A brand-new Open Streets Pittsburgh event is expected to break records this weekend.

    The new route on the East End creates a car-free course for pedestrians.

    This will be the longest Open Streets course ever.

    The loop is nearly 4 1/2 miles long and connects Pittsburgh's Homewood, East Liberty and North Point Breeze neighborhoods.

