New 'Open Streets' course expected to break records this weekend in East End

PITTSBURGH - A brand-new Open Streets Pittsburgh event is expected to break records this weekend.
The new route on the East End creates a car-free course for pedestrians.
This will be the longest Open Streets course ever.
The loop is nearly 4 1/2 miles long and connects Pittsburgh's Homewood, East Liberty and North Point Breeze neighborhoods.
