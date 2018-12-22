0 New phone for the new year? Check out the top 11 apps heading into 2019

Smartphones are everywhere now, and we know many people are ringing in the new year with a new phone. With that in mind, we wanted to put together a list of apps you should make sure to install in your new device.

If new technology and viral trends have taught us anything, it's the importance of music in every facet of life. Spotify allows users to stream music for free with advertisements, or pay for a monthly ad-free subscription.

When was the last time you looked at a map or atlas? Probably not recently. And while there are all kinds of mapping apps available, Google Maps has the added bonus of letting you download directions and maps so you can view them even when you don't have cell service.

If you aren't already on Instagram you'll want to check out the stunning photos being shared from around the globe. While other social media is filled with political rants or your uncle's boring life, Instagram gives you the opportunity to enjoy the beauty in life. While you're at it, give the WPXI Instagram account a follow!

Hate getting stuck in traffic? Trying to find out when the rain will end so you can go outside? Curious why you just saw a bunch of police? The WPXI News App has you covered with everything you need to know. The app contains all of the latest information from our talented team of journalists and the top-notch meteorologists are constantly updating their forecast.

There's almost no better way to stay busy for five minutes while you wait for the doctor or get lost in a series you love while waiting for a delayed flight than YouTube. If you're looking for a laugh, a cooking recipe or the breakdown of your new favorite movie you can find anything you want.

These two apps are technically separate, but there's so much shared between the two that you will want to take advantage of. Uber has been making waves for its disruption of the taxi industry for years, and here in Pittsburgh they've been testing self-driving cars. The newer Uber Eats app has the potential to be equally disruptive to food delivery service.

The new year is a time for resolutions, and this app will help many people. Headspace specializes in meditation, and will help you find a way to relax. Whether you're looking for a five-minute break or a full hour, you can find whatever you need.

Another great app for your 2019 resolution, Runkeeper tracks your walks, hikes, jogs and runs and helps you see just how much of a workout you're getting. Unlike other fitness trackers, Runkeeper doesn't require extra hardware and simply relies on your smartphone's GPS.

This app has been around for a while, but it's now become a go-to place for celebrities, taste makers and even some news organizations to share their stories. You can keep up with the Kardashians one minute and then swipe over to the latest news from NBC and National Geographic.

We all have that one friend who can't ever find their wallet when a group of people is at dinner or out for drinks, but with Venmo that no longer becomes a problem. Like PayPal, the app connects to your bank account and lets you send money from your bank account to a friend's Venmo account, which they can then transfer to their bank account. All of this happens without paying any fees.

This app is the most fun of any app on this list. Bitmoji allows you to create an animated doppelganger of yourself that you can dress up in seasonal costumes. You can then have your Bitmoji partake in activities like sledding or watching a football game and send it to your friends.

