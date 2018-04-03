  • New policy for city employees dealing with domestic abuse

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Mayor Bill Peduto announced an executive order Tuesday for what's called "paid safe leave."

    It's designed for city of Pittsburgh employees dealing with domestic abuse.

    Related Headlines

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., the details of the new policy and why it's being instituted now.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    New policy for city employees dealing with domestic abuse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flood warnings, watches as soaking rain pushes through area

  • Headline Goes Here

    DA Zappala: February officer-involved shooting death was ‘justified'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for missing man who hasn't taken medication

  • Headline Goes Here

    DEP public hearings start Tuesday for proposed Shell pipeline