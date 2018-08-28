  • New public security cameras being installed in Oakland

    Officials are installing dozens of new public security cameras in Oakland, spurred in part by the murder of a Pitt students last fall.

    Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce the cameras’ installation.

    The cameras are intended to cover areas where Pitt students live off-campus, he said. Alina Sheykhet was murdered in her apartment on Cable Place in October; her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Darby, is charged with killing her.

