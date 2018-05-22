PITTSBURGH - The Memorial Day weekend marks the first time many people will be putting on their swimsuits and hitting the lake or river with their kids this year.
Related Headlines
A new report is urges parents to be cautious after it revealed the risk of kids drowning in open bodies of water is higher than swimming pools.
Along with decreased visibility, natural bodies of water can have unpredictable and strong currents.
TRENDING NOW:
- New search warrant in teacher's murder case for police officer's wife's Facebook page
- 2 medical helicopters called to crash involving large truck
- Photos from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding released by royal family
- VIDEO: Man Wants To Mow Lawns In All 50 States
Experts said even experienced swimmers may struggle in the colder water of lakes and rivers.
DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
"So while they're swimming fine in a pool, if they're trying to swim out in open water, they may tire much more quickly just because of the water temperature,” Safe Kids Worldwide Morg MacKay said.
More than 1,000 young people drown in 2016. Statistics show boys are more at risk.
Experts said parents should designate a “water watcher” to keep an eye on swimmers and keep weak swimmers in life jackets.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}