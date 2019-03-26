New report to be released grades Pennsylvania's response to lead in school drinking water

PITTSBURGH - A new report released Tuesday will grade Pennsylvania's performance on protecting kids from lead in school drinking water.
According to PennEnvironment, Pennsylvania recently topped the list of states for elevated lead levels in school drinking water.
The report will compare 32 states' policies with the "F" grade Pennsylvania received in 2017. The report will also take a look at bipartisan legislation that will be introduced in the state house.
WPXI's Aaron Martin is working to find out more about the report and what it means for kids in Pennsylvania for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bump stocks now illegal as federal ban goes into effect
- Medical examiner identifies remains found behind auto shop as missing woman
- Champion MMA fighter Conor McGregor announces surprise retirement
- VIDEO: Borough says there's nothing it can do about racially charged billboard
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}