  • New report to be released grades Pennsylvania's response to lead in school drinking water

    PITTSBURGH - A new report released Tuesday will grade Pennsylvania's performance on protecting kids from lead in school drinking water.  

    According to PennEnvironment, Pennsylvania recently topped the list of states for elevated lead levels in school drinking water.

    The report will compare 32 states' policies with the "F" grade Pennsylvania received in 2017.  The report will also take a look at bipartisan legislation that will be introduced in the state house. 

