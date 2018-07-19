New scooter ride-sharing service coming to Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers will soon have another option to get around town.
A new scooter ride-sharing service is set to launch this weekend.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke got a chance to try the Scoobi and will have a complete report for Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
