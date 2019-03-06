New study finds local coal ash plants are polluting groundwater

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Unsafe levels of pollution were found in groundwater near abou a dozen Pennsylvania coal power plants.
Seven of those are in our area.
From almost anywhere you look in Taylor Township, Lawrence County, you can see the stack. For almost 70 years, the New Castle Generating Station, fueled until recently by coal, has been part of the neighborhood.
A new environmental report released this week claims the plant is the fifth-most contaminated coal ash site in the country.
The report states there are unsafe levels of groundwater pollution, with arsenic levels more than 300 times the acceptable limit.
Channel 11 reached out to the power company and has not heard back. The plant did away with coal and converted to natural gas two years ago.
There’s still an ash pile that officials say is strictly monitored by the DEP. The study looked at more than 200 power plants nationwide.
"There is no problem. No one in this area has wells, we get our public water from Pennsylvania American Water and that is piped in," said Joe Pauletich, township supervisor chairman.
