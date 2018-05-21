New traffic signal on Parkway North part of bigger pilot project

BELLEVUE, Pa. - A new traffic signal has been added to a busy spot on the Parkway North.
Officials told Channel 11 it is key to a new pilot project centered around the Pittsburgh area.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we're asking why it's been added and if it's permanent.
The signal is on the inbound on-ramp at the Bellevue-West View interchange.
