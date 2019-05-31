New traffic system installed to ease traffic in South Hills

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Channel 11 is learning about a plan to improve South Hills traffic by getting traffic lights in sync.
Drivers along Washington Avenue will notice new technology at two very busy intersections.
It's still in the testing period where engineers will be adjusting and calibrating the system.
Cameras have now been installed at Station Street and Bower Hill Road.
Its part of an adaptive traffic signal system designed to improve the flow of traffic.
Bridgeville police said the new system doesn’t follow typical light patterns. Green lights are based on how long you’ve waited at the intersection.
The equipment and software is being paid for with a $213,000 state grant, part of $33 million that was awarded to 94 municipalities to upgrade traffic signals.
The intersection at Prestley Road and Washington Pike is scheduled to get the new traffic system next.
