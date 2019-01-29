New Zealand lawmaker wants drivers to stop honking tradition

Drivers in New Zealand are being asked to stop honking inside a certain tunnel.
Drivers using the Mount Victoria tunnel in Wellington will have to kick their honking habit, if a city council member gets his way.
Local lawmaker Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman is lobbying to put a stop to the practice.
It's a tradition that dates back to the 1930s, and New Zealand media agencies report the honking started as a tribute to a young woman who was murdered nearby.
The council member says it really bothers pedestrians, skateboarders and cyclists who use the sidewalk through the tunnel.
Local residents are divided on the noise-making.
The New zealand Transport Agency is considering whether to add new signage to the tunnel to discourage motorists from using their horns.
