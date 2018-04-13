  • Next phase of Parkway North construction will have major impact

    Updated:

    The next phase of the Parkway North construction project gets underway Friday night and it’s going to have a big impact on drivers.

    Prep work for the next phase of construction begins at 7 p.m. Lane closures, traffic shifts and brief traffic stops will ne needed, according to a release by PennDOT.

    By Monday morning, traffic will be shifted into a new configuration.

    Here’s what drivers can expect:

    • Northbound traffic will shift into the HOV lanes just south of McKnight Road.
    • As drivers approach the Perrysville Avenue exit, traffic will split into an express lane and local lane. Drivers in the express lane will not have access to the Perrysville Avenue, Bellevue/West View or Camp Horne Road exists.
    • Drivers in the local lane will still have access to those exits.

    TRENDING NOW:

    This phase or work will continue through late August, so drivers will be dealing with the lane restrictions for months.

    For a complete list of changes due to the project, check out PennDOT’s website.

    Channel 11's Trisha Pittman helps you get around this and other construction issues around Pittsburgh. You can follow her on Facebook and Twitter for the latest traffic news.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Next phase of Parkway North construction will have major impact

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kennywood warning of scam offering free tickets

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family warning others of dangers of 'choking game'

  • Headline Goes Here

    One lane of Commercial Street, Forward Avenue reopens following landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jurors deliberating case of karate instructor accused of sexual assault