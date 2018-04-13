Next phase of Parkway North construction will have major impact

The next phase of the Parkway North construction project gets underway Friday night and it’s going to have a big impact on drivers.
Prep work for the next phase of construction begins at 7 p.m. Lane closures, traffic shifts and brief traffic stops will ne needed, according to a release by PennDOT.
By Monday morning, traffic will be shifted into a new configuration.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
- Northbound traffic will shift into the HOV lanes just south of McKnight Road.
- As drivers approach the Perrysville Avenue exit, traffic will split into an express lane and local lane. Drivers in the express lane will not have access to the Perrysville Avenue, Bellevue/West View or Camp Horne Road exists.
- Drivers in the local lane will still have access to those exits.
This phase or work will continue through late August, so drivers will be dealing with the lane restrictions for months.
For a complete list of changes due to the project, check out PennDOT’s website.
Channel 11's Trisha Pittman helps you get around this and other construction issues around Pittsburgh. You can follow her on Facebook and Twitter for the latest traffic news.
