A Shaler man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to meet a young boy for sex.
In a complaint obtained by Channel 11, police say Nicholas Cukanow posted an online ad looking to meet up with someone for sex at the Shaler-North Hills Library saying they could be any age.
Detectives responded to the ad posing as a 12-year-old boy. They emailed and texted with Cukanow before arranging a meeting, police said.
Cukanow, a recent Shaler High School graduate, was arrested when he arrived.
"It was somewhat of a surprise to the local officers that dealt with him in the past that this activity was going on," Shaler police Lt. Sean Frank said.
Cukanow is facing several felony charges, including unlawful contact with a minor. He's scheduled to appear in court next week.
